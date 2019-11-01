7-Year-Old Wearing Bumblebee Costume Shot In Chicago While Trick-Or-Treating

A trick-or-treating 7-year-old girl was critically injured by a stray bullet Thursday night in Chicago, police said.

The girl, who was wearing a bumblebee costume, was struck by gunfire in the upper chest area, according to The Associated Press. Medics rushed her to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. on Halloween as the girl was trick-or-treating with her family in Little Village neighborhood, the AP reported.

Detectives are on scene and canvassing after a juvenile was shot and critically injured at 3700 BLK of W 26TH Street. CPD PIO Sgt Rocco Alioro responding along with #CPDMediaCar to gather information. pic.twitter.com/zIDX2a9Xqa — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 31, 2019

Chicago Police spokesmen Anthony Guglielmi said Friday that Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson identified a person of interest in the case. (RELATED: Chicago Police Release Footage Showing Noose Around Jussie Smollett’s Neck From Night Of Alleged Hate Crime Attack)

“Superintendent Johnson announces a person of interest identified in the despicable shooting of a 7 year old girl. Response from community has been overwhelming and we thank Little Village for all the information being shared,” the tweet reads.

Superintendent Johnson announces a person of interest identified in the despicable shooting of a 7 year old girl. Response from community has been overwhelming and we thank Little Village for all the information being shared. pic.twitter.com/o9BjocJfiw — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) November 1, 2019

“We heard the shots … four shots, and I went outside,” Lali Lara, who works in a local cellphone store, told the Chicago Tribune. “The girl’s father was screaming, ‘My little girl’s been shot.'”

“I was pressing on her and calling her name so she won’t close her eyes … She was looking at me, and I was calling her name. She was holding my hand for three minutes and then she let me go. I have kids — I would go crazy if something happened to my kids.”

Johnson said the little girl was “clinging to life,” but added that her condition has been stabilized, in a news conference Friday.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to the Chicago Police Department for a comment but they did not respond by time of publication.

