NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Mocks Trump For Leaving New York

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio mocked President Donald Trump over the news that he is leaving New York State to become a permanent resident of Florida.

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out or whatever,” De Blasio said on Twitter.

The mayor followed up with another tweet, saying, “Our deepest condolences to the good people of Florida as Trump attempts to outrun his past (and near future).”

Governor Andrew Cuomo also joined in, saying, “Good riddance. It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway… He’s all yours, Florida.”

Indeed, the New York Times reported Thursday that Trump’s move to Florida could save him a small fortune in taxes.

Trump confirmed the news, saying in part, “despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse.”

….this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

The president and de Blasio have exchanged barbs frequently. De Blasio ran for president in the Democratic primary, but dropped out in September due to very low polling. (RELATED: De Blasio Says Trump Won’t Be Welcome In New York City After Presidency)

Trump mocked the mayor following the announcement, saying, “Oh no, really big political news, perhaps the biggest story in years! Part time Mayor of New York City, BilldeBlasio, who was polling at a solid ZERO but had tremendous room for growth, has shocking dropped out of the Presidential race. NYC is devastated, he’s coming home!”