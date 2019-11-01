Joe Flacco Will Be Out 4 To 6 Weeks With Neck Injury

Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco won’t be back on the field anytime soon.

According to Adam Schefter on Thursday afternoon, the Broncos starter will be out for four to six weeks with a bulging disk in his neck.

At this point in time, surgery isn’t believed to be necessary. Brandon Allen is currently the quarterback leading the offense while Flacco heals up.

After a second opinion on the bulging disc in his neck, Broncos QB Joe Flacco is now expected to be sidelined 4-6 weeks, pending reviews from Dr. Robert Watkins in LA and Dr. Jack Kelley in CT., per source. The thinking now is, No surgery necessary, pending those doctor reviews. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2019

So, do we think we can officially stick a fork in the Broncos? They’re currently 2-6, and have a few very tough games coming up over the next month and a half.

If they weren’t winning with Flacco under center, why would any of us believe they’re going to improve with Brandon Allen under center?

If Allen falls on his face, it could quickly become time for Drew Lock to make his NFL debut. I’m honestly a little surprised he’s not already the guy behind Flacco on the depth chart.

How unprepared was Lock for the NFL that he’s not the backup? We’re talking about a guy who at one point had serious hype to be a top-five pick.

Now, he’s not even ahead of Allen on the depth chart. That’s not a great sign for the Broncos.

We’ll see what happens, but I wouldn’t bet on the Broncos winning a ton of games in the near future.