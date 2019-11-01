Elizabeth Warren: Those Who Lose Their Jobs In Private Insurance ‘Will Work In Other Parts Of Insurance’

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren consoled those who could lose their jobs if her plan to eliminate private health insurance with the prospect of work “in other parts of insurance.”

The Massachusetts senator was speaking on the campaign trail Friday in Des Moines, Iowa. Her answer to a reporter who asked what would happen to “those who work in private health insurance” when her healthcare plan all but eliminates their occupation was posted by The Hill’s on its Twitter feed:

Q: Where do those who work in health insurance go when private insurance is eliminated? Sen. Warren: “No one gets left behind. Some of the people currently working in health insurance will work in other parts of insurance. In life insurance, in auto insurance, in car insurance.” pic.twitter.com/KGJ4Eg9VKR — The Hill (@thehill) November 2, 2019

“So, if you’ve had a chance to read the plan you’ll see, no one gets left behind,” Warren said. “Some of the people currently working in health insurance will work in other parts of insurance. In life insurance, in auto insurance, in car insurance. Some will work for Medicaid, and there is a five year transition support for everyone. Because what this is about is how we strengthen America’s middle class and how we make sure that in transitions no one gets left behind. It’s right there in the plan, and it’s fully paid for.” (RELATED: Tucker Carlson And Neil Patel: Elizabeth Warren’s Health Care Pickle)

Warren released her much anticipated “Medicare for All” plan Friday, promising to keep costs at $20.5 trillion and pay for it with taxes on corporations and the top 1 percent of income earners as well as “a shift in employer health spending,” USA Today reported. The Democratic presidential candidate said her plan would keep combined health care spending “under $52 trillion” over the next ten years.