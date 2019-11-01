ESPN’s Damien Woody Tears Into Baker Mayfield For His Immature Behavior With Reporter

ESPN’s Damien Woody has had enough of Baker Mayfield.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback has been in the news this week after he got into an absurd verbal exchange with a reporter, and then walked out on his media availability. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Baker Mayfield got into a heated moment with a reporter and walked out of his weekly press conference. #Browns pic.twitter.com/lSGxos3Ce8 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 30, 2019

Woody has seen enough antics from Mayfield, and made that crystal clear during a Thursday ESPN appearance as he just ripped the young passer to shreds for his attitude.

Watch the epic video below. It’s awesome.

“I’m so sick of Baker to be honest with you …” @damienwoody pic.twitter.com/gS54OWb5AF — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 31, 2019

I think it’s safe to say Mayfield’s support is pretty much gone. He has seemingly alienated the world with his horrific attitude.

The dude behaves like he’s an MVP-caliber quarterback, but the reality couldn’t be more different. The Browns suck, and he’s a big part of the reason why.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Sep 27, 2019 at 11:53am PDT

As the saying goes, there are two kinds of athletes. There are those who are humble, and there are those who are about to be.

Right now, Mayfield is firmly in the latter group.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Nov 11, 2018 at 5:44pm PST

I hope the Browns continue to just descend into chaos. It’s a win for America when Baker Mayfield loses.