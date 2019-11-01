Editorial

Watch The Preview For The Upcoming ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Episode ‘The Gang Solves Global Warming’

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mD1LFuTm2y4)

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mD1LFuTm2y4)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

The newest episode of “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” looks like it’s going to be hilarious.

The plot of “The Gang Solves Global Warming,” according to FXX’s YouTube description, “As a record-breaking heat wave overtakes Philly, the Gang plans to profit from global warming by pumping up the A/C so people will congregate at Paddy’s and save energy at home.” (REVIEW: ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ Starts Season 14 With Solid Episode)

Judging from the preview, we’re in for a bunch of laughs as the gang try to figure out how to fix the climate.

Give it a watch below.

I didn’t really care for the zoo episode earlier in season 14. It wasn’t funny, it wasn’t entertaining and I didn’t find it interesting at all.

Other than that episode, I’ve really enjoyed the latest season. It’s been way funnier than season 13, and I think an episode about global warning will absolutely crush.

While I know some fans were worried after a weaker than normal season 13, there’s literally no doubt “Always Sunny” is back to throwing heat.

It’s truly mind-boggling how great of a show it is. If you’re not watching season 14, then you’re missing out.

Tune in Wednesday night on FXX. I think we’re in for a funny time.