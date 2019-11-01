Politics

Kamala Harris Abandons Most New Hampshire Offices, Gambles Big On Iowa

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris closed down her campaign’s three New Hampshire field offices Friday, focusing everything on Iowa.

Just hours after former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke withdrew his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, NBC’s Amanda Golden reported that Harris was effectively pulling most of her campaign out of the early-voting state. (RELATED: Kamala Harris To Dramatically Restructure Campaign, Lay Off Staff As She Hemorrhages Cash)

“NBC News has confirmed that @KamalaHarris’ New Hampshire campaign is closing their three field offices in Nashua, Portsmouth and Keene, and has cancelled her trip to New Hampshire that was originally scheduled for next week as she goes all in on Iowa,” Golden tweeted.

Only Harris’ campaign headquarters in Manchester is set to remain open, and the campaign reported that the “entire field organizing team” had been let go.

Harris’ New Hampshire Communications Director Nate Evans released a statement confirming that the campaign would be refocusing all available resources on Iowa.

Harris immediately capitalized on the change in strategy, kicking off a fundraising drive for her “All-In For Iowa Fund.”

The 2020 hopeful didn’t appear upset by the change in strategy, dancing her way into a Friday night Democratic Party event in Iowa.