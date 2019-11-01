Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s New Series ‘The Witcher’

Netflix’s new series “The Witcher” looks like it’s going to be pretty awesome.

The plot of the series, according to Netflix’s YouTube description, is, “The witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Henry Cavill stars in the lead role of Geralt, and it looks like this might be Netflix’s attempt to recreate the magic of “Game of Thrones.” (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Judging from the trailer, the streaming service might have a major hit on its hands.

I can’t even begin to tell you how in I am on this new series from Netflix. I’m already 100% sold. Anything that can recreate a little of the “Game of Thrones” magic is going to be something I’m watching.

Cavill is one of the best actors in the game, which means we’re already off to a great start here.

Give me the fantasy storylines, give me the sword fights, throw a few smokes in the cast, give us some badass action and everything is going to be just fine.

Again, judging from the preview, I think we’re going to be in for a hell of a time with this series from Netflix.

You can catch “The Witcher” on Netflix Dec. 20. It shouldn’t take me too long to have a review for all of you after its release.