O.J. Simpson Goes As Patrick Mahomes For Halloween

O.J. Simpson went as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for Halloween.

The legendary NFL running back posted a video of himself on Twitter rocking a Mahomes jersey, a headband and some fake hair.

I don't know why, but I literally started laughing when I clicked the play button. Watch his Halloween video and his NFL commentary below.

Can you believe Twitter is a free website? Can you believe we don't have to pay one penny for this kind of content?

Simpson, who beat the most famous murder case in the past 100 years, is dressed up as Patrick Mahomes ripping on Baker Mayfield.

You couldn't make this kind of stuff up if you tried.

Imagine if I told you 10 years ago that the Juice would be dressing up as the reigning NFL MVP, hopping on the internet and taking shots at Mayfield.

Would anybody have believed me? Yet, here we are.

No matter what you think about O.J. Simpson and the most famous murder trial we’ve ever seen, you’re simply lying to yourself if you don’t think his Twitter game is insane.

It’s almost like he’s not even living in reality at all, and I’m 100% okay with that.

I honestly can’t wait to see what we get out of the Juice next.