Patriots Release Josh Gordon Off Injured Reserve, Will Become Free Agent If He Clears Waivers

The New England Patriots have officially released Josh Gordon.

According to Tom Pelissero on Thursday, Gordon was released from IR and will go through waivers. If he clears waivers, he’ll be able to sign with any team he wants. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Source: The #Patriots have released Josh Gordon off IR. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 31, 2019

Josh Gordon is now subject to waivers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 31, 2019

Josh Gordon’s release from IR was made official on the transaction wire today, so if he’s claimed, he’ll have a new team tomorrow. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 31, 2019

Well, this officially puts an end to Josh Gordon’s time with Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the Patriots. It’s been a hell of a ride for Gordon, and now it’s time to move on.

For the most part, he had a solid time in New England, especially when you consider the team didn’t give up much at all to get him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Gordon (@flash) on Oct 4, 2019 at 1:18pm PDT

The question now is where will Gordon end up. There’s no doubt a team will take a chance on him. Will he get claimed off of waivers or sign as a free agent?

My guess is that he’ll almost certainly get claimed through the waivers process. There are too many teams desperate for talent to pass up on a receiver with his skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Gordon (@flash) on Sep 29, 2019 at 6:50am PDT

I just hope Gordon ends up in a situation where the team looks out for him, and supports him given his history.

He’s an insanely talented receiver, but his struggles with substance abuse are incredibly well-documented. If he ends up in a strong situation, then he could continue to play at a high level.

If not, then we all know what the alternative could be.

Stay tuned because it shouldn’t be long until we find out who Gordon plays for next.