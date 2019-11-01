Pink Reveals The Reason Why She Didn’t Headlining Super Bowl 2019 Halftime

Musician Pink opened up about the reasons why she wasn’t headlining the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show.

Pink, 40, received an offer to perform at the coveted halftime show after she gave an amazing rendition of the National Anthem at the 2018 Super Bowl, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

Pink claimed she was approached about the halftime spot, but the negotiations took forever.

“Everybody that does it gets so persecuted,” Pink said about the social-media criticism that follows the performer that ends up with the role.

Pink also claimed the NFL’s treatment of football player Colin Kaepernick, after he used the National Anthem to protest police brutality, was another reason she had decided against the gig.

“They should give it to Janet Jackson,” Pink suggested. “That’s who should be doing the Super Bowl. There’s rumblings around J. Lo, Rihanna — they all deserve it. They should only give it, because of the controversy, to African-American or Latina women for a while.” (RELATED: REPORT: Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Set To Perform At Superbowl LIV)

As previously reported, musicians Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were announced as the halftime performers at the end of September.

“These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we’re confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages,” Pepsi’s Vice President of Marketing Tod Kaplan said in a statement at the time.