Watch The Preview For The Upcoming ‘SEAL Team’ Episode ‘All Along the Watchtower: Part 2’

The newest episode of “SEAL Team” looks like it’s going to be packed full of action.

“All Along the Watchtower: Part 2” looks like it’ll pick up where last week left off. Bravo is in a diplomatic outpost in Yemen, they’re surrounded by the enemy and death is on the doorstep.

Judging from the preview, there are going to be a lot of bodies that hit the ground as the team tries to fight to safety and evacuate. (REVIEW: ‘SEAL Team’ Channels Benghazi In Latest Episode ‘All Along the Watchtower: Part 1’)

Give it a watch below.

Part one of this storyline was absolutely outstanding, and I have a feeling part two won’t slow down at all. We’re talking about Bravo having to fight to defend an ambassador!

We’re talking about them being cut off and surrounded with no way to get out! This is what “SEAL Team” is all about.

This is the action we crave. This is the suspense fans beg for.

This storyline is very similar to the real events in Benghazi in 2012. It’s cool to see “SEAL Team” mirroring real life when it comes to their missions.

Tune in Wednesday night on CBS to watch the sixth episode of season three. It should be an awesome time, and I can’t wait for the action to get underway.