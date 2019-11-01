Rage Against The Machine Announces Reunion Tour, Coachella Performances

Rage Against The Machine will be going on a reunion tour.

The announcement was made on social media Friday, according to a report published by Forbes. The tour dates include two concerts in Indio, California the same weekend the 2020 Coachella dates have been announced for.

“The band’s social media is accurate,” Wayne Kamemoto, a source close to the band, confirmed.

The announced tour dates include:

El Paso, TX, March 26, 2020

Las Cruces, NM, March 28, 2020

Phoenix, AZ, March 30, 2020

Indio, CA April 10, 2020

Indio, CA April 17, 2020

Rage Against The Machine, which was formed in 1991, hasn’t played together since 2011. Frontman Zack de la Rocha released solo music back in 2016 and reportedly has been working on more. Also in 2016, former members Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford got together with Chuck D of Public Enemy and B-Real of Cypress Hill to create Prophets Of Rage.

At the time, members from the band confirmed publicly that the band had been formed in response to the 2016 presidential election. (RELATED: My Chemical Romance Announces Reunion Show)

The reunion announcement comes one day after My Chemical Romance also announced a reunion show.

The band will perform a show titled “Return” on Dec. 20. at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles. It will be the first time the band has been back together in six years.