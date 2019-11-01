Indiana Football Coach Tom Allen Hands Out Free Tickets To The Northwestern Game

Indiana football coach Tom Allen pulled off a cool move for students ahead of the weekend game against Northwestern.

The Hoosiers are currently 6-2, and are having their best season in a long time. With every win the rest of the way, they’ll improve their bowl position. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiana Football (@indianafootball) on Oct 26, 2019 at 4:46pm PDT

With a meeting on the slate against the Wildcats tomorrow, Allen wanted to make sure the students show up and are ready to get wild.

He appeared in a random class with a handful of free tickets for anybody who wanted to go.

Tom Allen was in the IMU today handing out tickets to Saturday’s game against Northwestern. Following the Nebraska game Allen pleaded for fans to come support #iufb and he’s doing all he can to fill the stadium pic.twitter.com/V8RzgwYHC1 — Caleb Coffman (@CalCoff) October 31, 2019

I think it’s so cool that Indiana is good. The Hoosiers have never had any real success in football, but things are changing under Allen.

They’re coming off a huge win against Nebraska, and now they have a very real chance for a couple more wins before the season is over.

An 8-4 regular season Hoosiers team would be huge for the school. It makes sense for Allen to do everything possible to fill the stadium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiana Football (@indianafootball) on Oct 26, 2019 at 3:30pm PDT

You can catch the Indiana/Northwestern game at 7:00 EST on FS1. I’m really pulling for the guys in red and white.

You always love to see a school that’s never tasted much success in football finally get a run.