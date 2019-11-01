Editorial

Indiana Football Coach Tom Allen Hands Out Free Tickets To The Northwestern Game

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Indiana football coach Tom Allen pulled off a cool move for students ahead of the weekend game against Northwestern.

The Hoosiers are currently 6-2, and are having their best season in a long time. With every win the rest of the way, they’ll improve their bowl position. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

With a meeting on the slate against the Wildcats tomorrow, Allen wanted to make sure the students show up and are ready to get wild.

He appeared in a random class with a handful of free tickets for anybody who wanted to go.

I think it’s so cool that Indiana is good. The Hoosiers have never had any real success in football, but things are changing under Allen.

They’re coming off a huge win against Nebraska, and now they have a very real chance for a couple more wins before the season is over.

An 8-4 regular season Hoosiers team would be huge for the school. It makes sense for Allen to do everything possible to fill the stadium.

 

You can catch the Indiana/Northwestern game at 7:00 EST on FS1. I’m really pulling for the guys in red and white.

You always love to see a school that’s never tasted much success in football finally get a run.