Trump’s Campaign Says POTUS Raised $3 Million On Day Democrats Voted For Impeachment Inquiry

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager said the president raked in millions of dollars on the day House Democrats voted to support an impeachment inquiry Thursday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats’ plan to impeach Trump “is backfiring already,” Brad Parscale, the president’s campaign manager, said in a tweet Friday morning. He noted the campaign pulled in $19 million online in October.

“Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment resolution day turned into a MASSIVE fundraising day for” the president, Parscale added. (RELATED: House Democrats Vote To Open Impeachment Inquiry)

Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment resolution day turned into a MASSIVE fundraising day for @realDonaldTrump. ✅ $3 MILLION raised online alone in one day. ✅ That makes $19 MILLION in October online alone! Impeachment sham is backfiring already! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) November 1, 2019

The inquiry vote was not a bipartisan affair, as Pelosi had previously said would need to happen if Trump was impeached. The vote passed 232-196, with all but two Democrats voting to begin an impeachment inquiry. Every Republican opposed the inquiry, sticking behind the president.

Democratic Reps. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Colin Peterson of Minnesota voted against the resolution, while Independent Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan supported the measure.

Trump’s campaign often uses flashpoint news events to raise money. The campaign sold 55,000 packs of plastic straws, netting over $823,000 in sales, whereas campaign officials sold about $50,000 worth of fine point markers, campaign communication director Tim Murtaugh told reporters in September.

