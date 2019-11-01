‘Has There Ever Been A More Sanctimonious Candidate For Anything?’: Tucker Bids Beto O’Rourke Farewell

Fox News host Tucker Carlson dedicated a segment of Friday night’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to poke a little fun at former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who announced the end of his campaign Friday.

“Though it is difficult to accept, it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully,” O’Rourke wrote. “My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee.”

“From the moment he first graced the cover of ‘Vanity fair,’ it was clear that Beto O’Rourke was running for president,” Carlson said to begin the segment before showing clips of O’Rourke showing “the rest of us what his life was like.”

The clips of the former Texas congressman getting a haircut and dental work were followed by several examples of glowing press coverage.

“Ultimately, Beto was too 1990’s for the Democratic Party,” Tucker opined. “He was way too privileged and from the beginning he was stuck in the role that the new Democratic Party had ordained for people like him. He was stuck apologizing for who he was.” (RELATED: ‘Wax My Ass, Scrub My Balls’ — This Beto O’Rourke Poem From 1988 Is Beyond Belief)

Then, the Fox News host played a clip of O’Rourke being grilled on “The View.”

“So, if you can’t stand up to the ladies of ‘The View,’ if you need to grovel for how you were born, how are you going to lead a country of 350 million people?” Carlson asked before noting that O’Rourke “fought to stay in the race” by taking “the most left-wing position that you could take” on virtually every issue, from gun control to social justice.

“Has there ever been a more sanctimonious candidate for anything?” Carlson asked rhetorically. “Beto pretended to hate himself but that was more a cover for hating you. And his positions betrayed that. Guns? Ban them from law-abiding owners. Border security? Tear down this wall. Cops, racist. Schools, racist. America, definitely racist.”

Carlson called O’Rourke the “unshackled id of the Democratic Party,” someone who voters “would choose” if they “never had to work ever again about winning an election.”

Even though he never polled well, he always had a group of diehard fans, like an indie rock band that wasn’t very good, but was considered cool. Many of those fans were crushed by Beto’s failure. According to CBS’ Ed O’Keefe, his network was asked not to interview O’rourke’s crestfallen volunteers. They should ‘stop and be respectful’ because the volunteers are ‘very vulnerable right now.’ In the end, Beto’s campaign was exactly what you would expect it to be. It was a constellation of shallow fragile dumb people talking to themselves.

