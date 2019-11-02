REPORT: Cam Newton Isn’t Close To Returning For The Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is reportedly not close to getting back on the football field.

According to Ian Rapoport on Friday, the Auburn Heisman winner’s injured foot is “not getting better,” and that “playing football is a long way off.”

#Panthers QB Cam Newton hasn’t played since mid-September & his sprained foot is not getting better. He hasn’t done more than rehab to the side. The visit to Dr. Anderson in Green Bay is to learn why his condition isn’t improving, source said. Playing football is a long way off. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2019

I floated a while ago that Cam Newton’s days of throwing footballs for the Carolina Panthers could be over. With every passing week and with every win under Kyle Allen, I begin to think my theory is correct.

Newton has been absolutely horrendous in his last several starts. Now, he’s not healthy, he’s not getting better and the Panthers are winning with Allen.

At some point we just have to face the music and recognize that Newton might be done as the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Aug 27, 2019 at 10:23am PDT

Should fans of the Panthers be nervous? I don’t think so. Kyle Allen has looked very solid in replacement duty. He’s looked much better than I think anybody could have anticipated.

With Allen playing solid and Newton being so bad over his past eight starts, the Panthers are much better off without the former dual-threat star on the field.

As long as you can win with Kyle Allen, the Panthers simply can’t take him off of the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Allen (@kyle_allen) on Oct 27, 2019 at 9:01am PDT

We’ll see what happens as the season winds down, but I think there’s a very high chance Newton’s days as the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers are over.