Australian Anti-Vaxx Mom Allegedly Gave Out Lollipops Infected With Chickenpox

A mom in Australia allegedly gave kids that came to her door lollipops that had been infected with chickenpox.

Sarah Walker, who identifies herself as a registered nurse, said she gave out the tainted lollipops in a Facebook post shared to a group titled “Stop Mandatory Vaccinations.” (RELATED: STUDY: $8.8 Billion Projected To Be Spent On Halloween)

A screenshot of Walker’s post was shared by a Facebook page “Light for Riley,” a page that has the mission “to protect babies & families from vaccine-preventable diseases.”

In the comments of the “Light for Riley” post the hospital, which Walker claims to work at, said that they have no record of her employment and have contacted police to investigate the incident.

“There are no current or former employees by that name that have worked for Queensland Health as a registered nurse. This is a serious issue and has been referred to police, who are investigating,” the comment from Children’s Health Queensland said.

After the initial backlash Walker posted a follow up where she said internet trolls couldn’t stop her.

“I’m offering life long immunity for the price of a couple of blisters and a few days off school,” she said.

AOL noted that a 2018 bill in Australia made it a prison sentence of up to 10 years for food tampering hoaxes.

The anti-vaccine movement has garnered more spotlight coming as a result of the influx of measles.

In June New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ended the religious exemptions for vaccines in New York and ordered some residents to receive vaccinations.