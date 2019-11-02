Editorial

REPORT: Urban Meyer Is ‘Undoubtedly’ USC’s Top Target, And The Trojans Will Do ‘Whatever It Takes To Get Him’

Utah v USC

(Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

The USC Trojans will reportedly do anything to make sure Urban Meyer is their next football coach.

According to Brett McMurphy, the three-time national champion is “undoubtedly” the top target for the Trojans, and the program will do “whatever it takes” to sign him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The news comes after it was reported that Mike Bohn would be the new athletic director.

It’s happening, folks. It’s all coming together nicely. I’ve been saying for months that Urban Meyer to USC was almost certainly a done deal. Here we are in November, and it looks like we’re accelerating towards that end goal.

USC fans are going to lose their minds if Urban Meyer actually agrees to coach the Trojans. We’re talking about one of the best men to ever coach in the sport.

We’re talking about a guy who has dominated at several different programs. All Urban Meyer knows how to do is win, and he’s done it everywhere he’s been.

He was an absolute terror at Ohio State.

Nobody wanted to listen when I first said Urban Meyer to USC would happen. Now, it looks like it’s almost certainly going to happen.

You just hate to see so many people try to jump on the bandwagon late! We’ll see what Meyer ultimately decides to do, but I think we could be seeing him in Pasadena very soon.