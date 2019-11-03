Florida State Fires Football Coach Willie Taggart — He’s Owed A Buyout Of Around $17 Million

Florida State has fired football coach Willie Taggart.

According to multiple reports on Sunday afternoon, the school canned Taggart after less than two seasons with the program. He was 9-12 through 21 games with the team, and he will be now owed about $17 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Florida State fires Willie Taggart. Odell Haggins, who is in 26th season on FSU’s coaching staff, will be interim head coach — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 3, 2019

There it is, folks. People thought it could be a couple years before Taggart got fired. Here we are on a Sunday afternoon before the season is even over and Taggart has been shown the exit.

If you haven’t already learned that the world of sports is extremely fluid, then you’re not paying attention.

I honestly have no idea where FSU goes from here. They used to be a proud program. Now they’re awful and fire coaches less than two years into their tenure.

It’s an absolute dumpster fire in Tallahassee right now, and there’s no other way to spin it. The Seminoles are in major trouble.

We’ll see who FSU hires next. It’s clear that they’re determined on making immediate changes, and that meant Taggart had to go.