Jimmy Carter Is Back Teaching Sunday School After Fall

Former President Jimmy Carter is back teaching Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, after breaking his pelvis.

The former president, 95, took less than two weeks off after falling on Oct. 21 and being hospitalized for a minor pelvic fracture, The Associated Press reported Sunday.

“I, of course, thought I was going to die,” Carter said in reference to his 2015 brain cancer diagnosis during a service Sunday, adding that he “prayed about it” and now finds himself “at ease” with the thought of dying and life after death, according to ABC News.

The oldest-living former U.S. president sat in a motorized lift chair at the front of the room in the crowded church with more than 400 attendees and taught a lesson based on the book of Job from the Old Testament, AP reported.

“He is pouring out that you might see Christ while he is suffering,” Rev. Tony Lowden of Maranatha Baptist Church said of Carter, according to AP. (RELATED: Jimmy Carter Hopes There Is ‘An Age Limit’ On The Presidency)

“The greatest thing I’ve learned as a pastor here is watching J.C. follow J.C.,” he continued, referencing Jesus Christ and the former president.

The Carter Center released a statement on Oct. 22 saying Carter was “in good spirits and is looking forward to recovering at home.” Carter also took a fall in May and again in early October, hitting his forehead on a sharp corner, which required 14 stitches.

