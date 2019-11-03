Editorial

Jorge Masvidal Beats Nate Diaz At UFC 244 After Bizarre Fight Stoppage

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

(Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Jorge Masvidal won at UFC 244 against Nate Diaz, but it wasn’t a simple ending.

After three brutal rounds in the octagon, New York State Athletic Commission Chief Medical Officer Nitin K. Sethi ended the fight because of cuts on Diaz’s face. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

Diaz seemed more than ready to keep fighting, but the medical officer just wasn’t having it. The fight was stopped, and Masvidal came out with the victory. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

You can watch the bizarre ending below. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

Seriously, what the hell was that? I understand putting safety first, but Diaz looked more than ready to fight again.

He was banged up, but there’s no doubt in my mind he could have kept going. Ending the fight after three rounds is a disgrace.

Understandably, Diaz didn’t seem too pleased, but seemed ready to take on Masvidal again if the opportunity presents itself.

All the way around, it’s just a weird situation. Dana White might agree with the stoppage, but I don’t think most fans will find themselves siding with him.

We’ll see if these two fight again. A really disappointing conclusion to arguably the most hyped fight of 2019. You have to imagine there’s going to be some serious fallout from this one. Hopefully, fans get to see Diaz/Masvidal again without a garbage stoppage.