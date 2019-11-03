Jorge Masvidal Beats Nate Diaz At UFC 244 After Bizarre Fight Stoppage

Jorge Masvidal won at UFC 244 against Nate Diaz, but it wasn’t a simple ending.

After three brutal rounds in the octagon, New York State Athletic Commission Chief Medical Officer Nitin K. Sethi ended the fight because of cuts on Diaz's face.

Diaz seemed more than ready to keep fighting, but the medical officer just wasn't having it. The fight was stopped, and Masvidal came out with the victory.

You can watch the bizarre ending below.

Seriously, what the hell was that? I understand putting safety first, but Diaz looked more than ready to fight again.

He was banged up, but there’s no doubt in my mind he could have kept going. Ending the fight after three rounds is a disgrace.

“I didn’t get to baptize Nate, so we’re going to run it back.”@GamebredFighter wants to do it again #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/Ov3lSsBLmF — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 3, 2019

Understandably, Diaz didn’t seem too pleased, but seemed ready to take on Masvidal again if the opportunity presents itself.

“I’m coming back for your ass, m—– f—–!”@NateDiaz209 says he was just getting started at #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/IlLaZlyoGy — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 3, 2019

All the way around, it’s just a weird situation. Dana White might agree with the stoppage, but I don’t think most fans will find themselves siding with him.

Dana White agrees with the stoppage and is not interested in booking a @GamebredFighter vs. @NateDiaz209 rematch. #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/Rh1zTPFbzY — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 3, 2019

We’ll see if these two fight again. A really disappointing conclusion to arguably the most hyped fight of 2019. You have to imagine there’s going to be some serious fallout from this one. Hopefully, fans get to see Diaz/Masvidal again without a garbage stoppage.