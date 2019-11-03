Milan Lucic Punches Kole Sherwood

Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic might be in some trouble with the league after his actions against the Blue Jackets on Saturday night.

Blue Jackets forward Kole Sherwood appeared to poke at Calgary’s goalie after a shot, and that was apparently enough for all hell to break loose. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Lucic skated up to him and sucker punched him in the face. Watch the wild altercation below.

Kole Sherwood gets dropped by Milan Lucic after jabbing at a puck covered by David Rittich pic.twitter.com/3ZljyNfHoU — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 3, 2019

Yeah, I think it’s safe to say Lucic is going to get a call from the league and probably a very heavy fine.

Fighting is one thing in the NHL. It’s part of the sport, and there’s nothing wrong with that at all. However, throwing sucker punches is absurd.

He didn’t even give Sherwood a chance to defend himself. Lucic just swung on him. Again, the NHL is almost certainly not going to tolerate that cheap shot.

If he hasn’t already been contacted by the league, I can promise you Lucic will be sooner than later.

I hope he’s got some spare money lying around because the Flames forward is going to likely end up writing a check.