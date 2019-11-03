Trump Grades Gov. Newsom’s Handling Of California’s Wildfires

President Donald Trump criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom Sunday for not doing enough to snuff out the state’s wildfires.

“The Governor of California, @GavinNewsom, has done a terrible job of forest management. I told him from the first day we met that he must ‘clean’ his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him,” Trump noted in tweet.

The president was reacting to a spate of wildfires in Northern California that have cropped up since Oct. 23. (RELATED: Here’s How State Regulators Played A Role In California’s Rolling Blackouts, Wildfires)

The Kincade Fire is currently 70% contained but has already charred 77,758 acres in the state, while the Easy Fire and Maria Fire in Southern California are burning 1,860 acres and 9,412 acres, respectively.

Trump lambasted Newsom, saying in a follow-up tweet that the California Democrat should get his “act together.” The president added: “You don’t see close to the level of burn in other states.” Trump did note that his administration and Newsom are working together to distinguish fires.

“But our teams are working well together in … putting these massive, and many, fires out. Great firefighters!” the president noted. Newsom said something similar, telling reporters on Oct. 27 that the Trump administration’s response to California’s wildfires has been “spectacular.”

