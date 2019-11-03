REPORT: Patrick Mahomes ‘Not Expected’ To Play For The Chiefs Against The Vikings

Patrick Mahomes isn’t expected to be on the field Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs play the Minnesota Vikings.

The young superstar quarterback has been dealing with a dislocated kneecap that he suffered against the Broncos, and it now sounds like he’ll miss another game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Ian Rapoport on Sunday morning, Mahomes is “not expected” to play on Sunday against Kirk Cousins and company. That means Matt Moore will get the start at quarterback.

You can watch his full comments below.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: #Panthers QB Cam Newton is weighing his options this weekend and Injured Reserve is on the table for him… Plus, the #Chiefs aren’t expected to have QB Patrick Mahomes for today’s game. pic.twitter.com/FbkRLtPcUS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2019

Well, there we have it. I don’t think a ton of people expected Mahomes to play today, but there’s obviously always some hope.

His recovery has appeared to be going really well, but it looks like he’s just not 100% ready at the moment.

The Chiefs are slow rolling his return, and that’s the smart move to make.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Oct 20, 2019 at 3:02pm PDT

Luckily, it sounds like Mahomes isn’t too far from returning. If the Chiefs can win without him on the field today, then they’ll be setup perfectly once he’s back.

There’s no question Mahomes is one of the best players in the league, and he should be primed to lead them on a great run once he’s back on the field.

It just won’t happen this week, It’s much better to be safe than sorry in a situation like this one. Trust me, once Mahomes returns, he’ll be balling out like always.