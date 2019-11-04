Cleveland Browns Waive Jermaine Whitehead After He Threatened Violence Over Twitter

Jermaine Whitehead is no longer a member of the Cleveland Browns.
The team announced early Monday morning that the safety had been released. The move comes after Whitehead threatened violence against multiple people on Twitter.
We’ve waived S Jermaine Whitehead. pic.twitter.com/PLTNvaQww4
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 4, 2019
Browns player Jermaine Whitehead just got his twitter suspended 15 min after losing to the Broncos.
Things are going well! pic.twitter.com/yPVPOwtHVW
— Sports Nation Ohio (@SN_Ohio) November 4, 2019
Well, there you have it, folks. That didn't take long at all. I thought he might get suspended or slapped with a fine.
Clearly, the Browns take threats of violence very seriously because Whitehead is now unemployed. If you play stupid games, then you'll win stupid prizes.
Seriously, what the hell was Whitehead thinking?
Crazy world. They line it up and say anything in the book too you. They tell you take the high road, when yo whole life you was taught to meet fire with fire. I do apologize for my performance, but having a broke hand and a strong fear of letting my team down is my downfall. Whatever happens happens. Ain trippin. They probably gone still talk crazy but this me getting smoke off my chest. I don’t need one like.. this from me to me! Keep ya head up homie, can’t nobody fuck with you. I dare em to try.
Hopefully, this serves as a warning to other players on the roster. Stupid tweets and threats of violence will come at a high price.
He sent these tweets less than 24 hours ago, and now he’s not on an NFL roster.
Not smart at all, Whitehead. Not smart one bit. The Browns are 2-6, which probably only accelerated their lack of patience with their former safety.
We’ll see if he gets signed elsewhere after these tweets, but I wouldn’t recommend holding your breath.