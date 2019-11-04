Cleveland Browns Waive Jermaine Whitehead After He Threatened Violence Over Twitter

Jermaine Whitehead is no longer a member of the Cleveland Browns.

The team announced early Monday morning that the safety had been released. The move comes after Whitehead threatened violence against multiple people on Twitter.

We’ve waived S Jermaine Whitehead. pic.twitter.com/PLTNvaQww4 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 4, 2019

Browns player Jermaine Whitehead just got his twitter suspended 15 min after losing to the Broncos. Things are going well! pic.twitter.com/yPVPOwtHVW — Sports Nation Ohio (@SN_Ohio) November 4, 2019

Well, there you have it, folks. That didn't take long at all. I thought he might get suspended or slapped with a fine.

Clearly, the Browns take threats of violence very seriously because Whitehead is now unemployed. If you play stupid games, then you'll win stupid prizes.

Seriously, what the hell was Whitehead thinking?

Hopefully, this serves as a warning to other players on the roster. Stupid tweets and threats of violence will come at a high price.

He sent these tweets less than 24 hours ago, and now he’s not on an NFL roster.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jermaine Whitehead (@j2whitehead) on Oct 23, 2019 at 1:48pm PDT

Not smart at all, Whitehead. Not smart one bit. The Browns are 2-6, which probably only accelerated their lack of patience with their former safety.

We’ll see if he gets signed elsewhere after these tweets, but I wouldn’t recommend holding your breath.