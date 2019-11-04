Colts QB Jacoby Brissett Believed To Have Sprained Knee And A Possible MCL Injury

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett went down with a knee injury Sunday, and now some more details are out.

Brissett got his knee crushed against the Steelers by his own lineman, and had to exit the game. It looked ugly. Now, it sounds like it’s not terrible, but certainly not great. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jacoby Brissett injury. 2 hits on lead leg pic.twitter.com/bMbL5VD2oV — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) November 3, 2019

According to Joel Erickson, head coach Frank Reich believes it’s an MCL injury of some kind and a sprain in the knee, but specifics aren’t known just yet.

Reich says he’s not sure about Brissett’s status, says at this point they think it’s a sprain, maybe “MCL-ish” — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) November 3, 2019

Brian Hoyer entered the game after Brissett went down, and the Steelers snuck out of the game with a 26-24 win.

The sad part for Brissett is that he was playing very well this season as the Colts were stacking up win. Now, there’s no guarantee he’ll even be on the field next week.

You hate to see a guy get hurt, especially when they’re playing so well.

Hopefully, there’s no real damage of any kind to the knee. If there is, then it’s going to be the Brian Hoyer show for the time being.

Can the Colts win games with him? I’m not sure. I didn’t think they’d win with Brissett, and I was clearly wrong on that one.

Check back for more details when we have them. It sounds like Brissett might have to miss some time.