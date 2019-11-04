Florida State Needs To Hire Lane Kiffin As Their New Football Coach

The Florida State Seminoles need to hire Lane Kiffin to be the program’s new football coach.

The team canned Willie Taggart after going 9-12 in less than two seasons, which means they’re already on the market for a new leader. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

There’s only one phone call to make, and it’s the man currently coaching FAU down in Boca Raton.

Kiffin would immediately inject the whole program with some major energy. FSU would go from being a national joke to being a power player overnight.

Now, it might take a little while for the results to change, but hiring Kiffin would signal to the college football world they mean business.

Some of you probably think I’m kidding. I’m not. Kiffin has coached at multiple major schools, can recruit with the best of them and is currently in Florida.

This almost makes too much sense. There’s literally no reason at all to not do it. Unless the FSU administrators are cowards, the former Raiders head coach will have a contract in front of him before the end of the week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida Atlantic Football (@fau_football) on Sep 7, 2019 at 3:46pm PDT

Life is too short to not make power moves. Hiring Lane Kiffin would be the biggest middle finger to the college football powers, and FSU needs that kind of energy right now.

Do it, FSU. Don’t think about it. Just get the job done.

Godspeed, Kiffin. The whole college football world is riding with you.