Fox Dominates Minutes Of Sports Viewership On TV Since The Start Of College Football

Fox is absolutely dominating the TV game when it comes to sports.

According to Michael Mulvihill, Fox is leading all networks for the number of minutes of sports viewership since the start of the college football season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fox is at 100.6 billion minutes, ESPN is at 49.7 billion and CBS is third at 49.5 billion minutes.

Total Minutes Of Live Sports Event Viewing, CFB Week 1 Through Last Night: FOX: 100.6 billion minutes

ESPN: 49.7

CBS: 49.5

NBC: 38.3

ABC: 25.8 — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) November 1, 2019

Fox isn’t just winning this race right now. It’s destroying the competition. Of course, it has a few things working to its advantage.

It broadcasts NFL games every Sunday and some Thursdays. On top of that, it also has major college football games every weekend and had the World Series.

When you add all that stuff up, I guess it comes out to more than 100 billion minutes of sports being watched.

The numbers are nothing short of mind-boggling. We’re well past the halfway point of the college football season, but I still wouldn’t have guessed 100 billion minutes.

I might have guessed somewhere in the range of 50 billion. Clearly, I wasn’t even close to being accurate.

If we’re already at 100 billion minutes with several weeks of the NFL and college football left, I can only imagine where the final number will end up for Fox.

Could we hit the 200 billion mark? At this point, I’m not ruling anything out.

Major props to Fox for putting on a performance. It looks like sports are as strong as ever, and that’s good news for America.