Jermaine Whitehead Threatens Violence On Twitter After The Browns Lose

Cleveland Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead might be in some serious trouble with the league.

After the Browns lost to the Broncos on Sunday, Whitehead sent extremely troubling tweets to multiple people.

He appeared to threaten one user with a shooting, he told another user they can "get it in blood" and tweeted one person his address to fight.

You can see screenshots of his tweets below.

Browns player Jermaine Whitehead just got his twitter suspended 15 min after losing to the Broncos. Things are going well! pic.twitter.com/yPVPOwtHVW — Sports Nation Ohio (@SN_Ohio) November 4, 2019

The Browns released a statement condemning his tweets, and said the matter would be "further addressed internally."

What an absolute idiot. What an absolute clown. I'll be shocked if he's not fined or suspended by the league. What is wrong with this dude?

He’s playing in the NFL, and hopping on Twitter threatening people because he lost a game. That’s not the kind of instability you want in the locker room.

In case you thought he realized his errors, Whitehead posted on Instagram after the tweets blew up that he would “dare” people to mess with him.

I’m not usually for punishing people for what they say in the heat of the moment when emotions are running high, but I might have to make an exception here.

You just can’t let an NFL player tweet at people about getting shot, fighting and sending people his address so they can show up.

A message has to be sent. If he doesn’t get suspended, then a substantial fine has to come down the pipeline. It’s really that simple.

What a sad an embarrassing event for the Browns.