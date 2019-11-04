Joe Burrow Pulling Away In The Latest Heisman Odds

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is separating himself from the field in the latest Heisman odds.

According to the latest numbers from PointsBet Sportsbook, Burrow is at +115, Jalen Hurts is at +250, Tua Tagovailoa is at +275, Justin Fields is at +850 and Chase Young is +1200. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Odds To Win The Heisman After Week 10 Joe Burrow: +115

Jalen Hurts: +250

Tua Tagovailoa: +275

Justin Fields: +850

Chase Young: +1200pic.twitter.com/JodamFp7sg — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) November 4, 2019

Well, folks, this is all going to come down to the LSU/Alabama game this weekend from the looks of it. If Joe Burrow and LSU get a win, he’ll effectively knock Tua out of the race.

Burrow will also probably have put enough space between him and the rest of the field that there’ll be no catching him.

It’s wild how he went from not playing at Ohio State to being the Heisman favorite. Things sure do change fast in the world of sports!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Oct 28, 2019 at 6:20am PDT

It also seemed like he came out of nowhere this season. He was certainly serviceable last year and was solid for the Tigers.

This season Burrow is simply on a different level. He has the Tigers looking like arguably the best team from Baton Rouge in my lifetime.

Given the amount of success they had before his arrival, that’s about as high of praise as I can give.

Tune in Saturday at 3:30 EST on CBS to watch what might be the final game left in the Heisman race. I’m telling you all right now, if Burrow and LSU win, then this race is over.

The man taking the trophy home will be taking it to Baton Rouge.