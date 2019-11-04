‘Joker’ Makes $934 Million Globally At The Box Office

“Joker” continued its absurd box office domination over the weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hit movie with Joaquin Phoenix has now made $934 million globally, which is the most ever for an R-rated film.

The same report claimed that the film is now primed to make profits in the range of $500 million for Warner Bros., Village Roadshow and Bron Studios. (RELATED: ‘Joker‘ Makes Record $93.5 Million At The Domestic Box Office)

The box office numbers for this movie are simply jarring. Remember when people thought nobody would see it because of fake controversies?

That sure was fun. I remember when people acted like violence could break out at any time in the theaters. I’m glad to see the movie isn’t just doing well, but it’s thriving.

“Joker” isn’t just putting up numbers. It’s re-writing the record books. It’s at a level of domination that we’ve literally never seen before out of an R-rated movie.

Clearly, the audience just can’t get enough.

Unfortunately, I still haven’t had a chance to see it. I’ll get there eventually, and I have no doubt that it’ll meet my high expectations.

I haven’t heard anything but great reviews. It should be a fun one to watch for myself. For those of you who have seen “Joker,” sound off in the comments with your thoughts!