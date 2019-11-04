Joy Behar Says Beto Shouldn’t Have Warned Americans He Was Going To Take Their Guns

Joy Behar suggested Monday that Beto O’Rourke should have waited until after he got elected to reveal his plan to confiscate firearms from American citizens.

During a discussion on ABC’s “the View,” the regular cohost weighed in on the former Texas Democratic Congressman’s recent exit from the 2020 presidential primary. (RELATED: ‘The Very Wrong Day’: ‘The View’ Blasts Katie Porter For Impeachment Vote In Costume)

Meghan McCain first mentioned O’Rourke’s position on gun buybacks, arguing that it may have played a role in his decline in popularity.

“Beto, when my husband told me he got out of the race, I think he’s actually like a beta test for why going so national and being beloved by the media is always dangerous … He raised $80 million, and President Obama was drawing comparisons to him.”

“He got a ton of Obama staff, and I’ll also say his stance on gun buybacks, Mayor Pete said it was ‘a shiny object that distracts from achievable gun reform,'” McCain continued. “Chris Coons said it wasn’t a wise policy move and ‘that clip will be played for years at 2nd Amendment rallies with organizations to try to scare people to say Democrats are coming for your guns.’ He made a speech about religious institutions get their tax status removed from them because they didn’t support same-sex marriage. He did a lot of, like, battleground culture war, and he ran as the most left, most ‘woke’ candidate and look where he ended up.”

“They should not tell everything they’re going to do,” Behar jumped in then, suggesting that candidates shouldn’t warn Americans the gun confiscation was coming. “If you are going to take people’s guns away, wait until you get elected and then take them away. Don’t tell them ahead of time.”

McCain pushed back, adding, “By the way, that’s what people like me think you’re going to do, so I appreciate his honesty.”