REPORT: Matthew McConaughey Being Looked At For Role In ‘The Batman’

Matthew McConaughey’s next movie role could be in “The Batman.”

According to We Got This Covered, Warner Brothers is “eyeing” the “True Detective” star to play the role of Two-Face/Harvey Dent. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

At this point in time, nothing is official, and McConaughey is just on the wish list of actors for “The Batman.”

As you all know, I’m a huge McConaughey fan. I think he’s a generational talent, and I’ll watch just about anything that he appears in.

“True Detective” was one of the greatest shows ever made, and his role was a major reason why it was so wildly successful.

I would absolutely love to see McConaughey be in “The Batman.” Is he the kind of guy who crosses us as a superhero villain?

Not really, but we also know he’s capable of pulling off just about any role. If he’s in this movie, then I’m buying a ticket for opening weekend.

It won’t even be up for debate. If McConaughey is Harvey Dent, then you can go ahead and count me in.

“The Batman” is expected to arrive at some point in 2020, according to the film’s IMDB page. Cameras haven’t started rolling yet, which means things are subject to change.

Let’s just hope McConaughey actually ends up in the movie because that’d be absolutely epic.