McDonald’s Fires CEO Steve Easterbrook After Relationship With Employee

McDonald’s fired CEO Steve Easterbrook over a relationship with an employee Sunday.

The board determined that Easterbrook, who took over the role of CEO in 2015, broke company policy with the relationship, according to a report published by the New York Times.

The boss of #McDonalds has stepped down after having a relationship with an employee. Steve Easterbrook, who’d been in charge since 2015, had helped to raise workers’ pay and more than double the company’s US profits. A seperation package will be revealed later. pic.twitter.com/G3ZbC9SQ0j — Metro Radio News (@MetroRadioNews) November 4, 2019

The board decided Easterbrook “demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee,” McDonald’s said in a statement Sunday.

Easterbrook, in an email sent out to McDonald’s employees, announced his exit and asked employees to respect his privacy.

“As for my departure, I engaged in a recent consensual relationship with an employee, which violated McDonald’s policy,” Easterbrook wrote. “This was a mistake. Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on. Beyond this, I hope you can respect my desire to maintain my privacy.” (RELATED: R. Kelly Released From Jail, First Stops At McDonald’s)

Easterbrook will be replaced by Chris Kempczinski, effective immediately. Kempczinski joined the fast food team in 2015 and had previously served as President of McDonald’s.

“Chris takes the reins of this great company at a time of strong, sustained performance,” Enrique Hernandez Jr., chairman of McDonald’s board of directors said in a statement. “The board has every confidence that he is the best leader to set the vision and drive the plans for the company’s continued success.”