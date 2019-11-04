Editorial

Miami Dolphins Give Head Coach Brian Flores A Gatorade Bath After Beating The New York Jets

Brian Flores (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NotScTop10plays/status/1191105895096344582)

Brian Flores (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NotScTop10plays/status/1191105895096344582)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

The Miami Dolphins should be embarrassed by their conduct after beating the New York Jets 26-18 on Sunday.

Following Miami’s first win of the season, the team gave head coach Brian Flores a Gatorade bath. Yes, a team that is 1-7 is handing out Gatorade baths in celebration. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the incredibly embarrassing moment below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The entire team should be suspended over this stunt. Tanking is one thing. It happens in the NFL in order to boost draft position. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I don’t like it, but I understand why the Dolphins are doing it. However, there’s no excuse for celebrating a 1-7 season. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

A Gatorade bath? Are you kidding me? (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

The Dolphins are out here behaving like they won the Super Bowl after simply beating the New York Jets. It’s the Jets, folks!

Relax a little bit. This isn’t an accomplishment to be celebrated. It’s hardly an accomplishment at all. Gatorade baths after going 1-7 isn’t the attitude that put a man on the moon.

It’s not the attitude that won WWII.

Shame on the Dolphins and the NFL for letting this happen. As a football purist, I’m embarrassed for them. What a sad state of affairs down in Miami.