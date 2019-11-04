Miami Dolphins Give Head Coach Brian Flores A Gatorade Bath After Beating The New York Jets

The Miami Dolphins should be embarrassed by their conduct after beating the New York Jets 26-18 on Sunday.

Following Miami's first win of the season, the team gave head coach Brian Flores a Gatorade bath. Yes, a team that is 1-7 is handing out Gatorade baths in celebration.

DOLPHINS ARE ON THE BOARD pic.twitter.com/v4TbIYcIBm — Barstool Sports (@BarstoolsTweets) November 3, 2019

The entire team should be suspended over this stunt. Tanking is one thing. It happens in the NFL in order to boost draft position.

I don't like it, but I understand why the Dolphins are doing it. However, there's no excuse for celebrating a 1-7 season.

The Dolphins are out here behaving like they won the Super Bowl after simply beating the New York Jets. It’s the Jets, folks!

Relax a little bit. This isn’t an accomplishment to be celebrated. It’s hardly an accomplishment at all. Gatorade baths after going 1-7 isn’t the attitude that put a man on the moon.

It’s not the attitude that won WWII.

Shame on the Dolphins and the NFL for letting this happen. As a football purist, I’m embarrassed for them. What a sad state of affairs down in Miami.