‘Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss And Wife Reconcile After Settling Divorce

“Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss and his wife Laura have reconciled following a public split over a domestic dispute.

Over the summer, Laura accused Mike of domestic violence after the two got in an argument while vacationing in Hawaii, according to a report published Monday by Page Six. Now, Laura denied that Mike “intentionally” tried to hurt her.

Over the summer, my husband and I went through a challenging time, as all marriages do. There was an emotionally charged incident in which we fought over a phone and both exhibited immature and irresponsible behavior. This situation led to making rash decisions we both regret… — laura fleiss (@FleissLaura) November 3, 2019



“There was an emotionally charged incident in which we fought over a phone and both exhibited immature and irresponsible behavior,” Laura tweeted on Sunday. “This situation led to making rash decisions we both regret…” (RELATED: ‘Bachelor’ Creator Mike Fleiss Accused Of Attempting To Force Wife To Have An Abortion)

“We both take full responsibility for our actions and have worked very hard to repair the damage to our relationship and family…and are working together with the help of a marriage counselor to rebuild what we lost,” she continued.

Happy to report that @FleissLaura and I have reconciled. I love my wife and am grateful for this opportunity to work on our marriage… Thanks for the support, #BachelorNation! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) November 3, 2019



“Happy to report that @FleissLaura and I have reconciled,” Mike added. “I love my wife and am grateful for this opportunity to work on our marriage… Thanks for the support, #BachelorNation!”

In July, papers surfaced that showed Laura had filed for a domestic restraining order after Mike allegedly “demanded” she received an abortion and “threatened” to end the marriage. She later dropped the restraining order, but was given $10 million in the divorce settlement along with joint-custody of the couple’s son.