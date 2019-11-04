Nats Star Ryan Zimmerman’s Message To Trump At The WH Had The Crowd Chanting ‘USA’

First baseman Ryan Zimmerman brought the house down when he addressed President Donald Trump during a White House ceremony honoring the Washington Nationals for their victory in the World Series.

The team visited the White House on invitation from the president Monday to celebrate their first-in-franchise historic win. (RELATED: Nats Fans Answer: Would You Rather Have Another World Series Win Or A Different President?)

Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman thanks President Trump for “keeping everyone here safe in our country” and “continuing to make America the greatest country to live in the world.” pic.twitter.com/b4QLCbrkvO — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 4, 2019

Zimmerman began by thanking the fans for supporting him and the rest of the team. “This is the stuff you dream about,” he said. “The parade, look at this crowd here, we couldn’t have done it without you.”

He then turned to the president, adding, “Mr. President, me and my teammates — first of all, I’d like to thank you for having us here. This is an incredible honor that all of us will never forget. And we’d also like to thank you for keeping everyone here safe in our country —”

Zimmerman paused briefly as the crowd cheered and Trump gave a “thumbs up” in the background. “— And continuing to make America the greatest country to live in the world.” (RELATED: Washington Nationals Snub POTUS, Invite Prominent Anti-Trump Chef To Throw First Pitch At World Series)

The first baseman concluded by handing the president a custom Nationals jersey, emblazoned with “Trump” and the number 45 on the back. (RELATED: One Of Baseball’s Tallest Pitchers Ever Dies As Result Of ‘Fatal Accident’)