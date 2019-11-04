REPORT: Seattle Seahawks Did ‘Due Diligence’ On Antonio Brown, Russell Wilson Wanted Him Signed

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly took a serious look at bringing in Antonio Brown.

According to ESPN, the team did their “due diligence” on the disgraced former Steelers and Patriots player. On top of that, Russell Wilson was reportedly “pushing” for Seattle to sign him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the team ended up getting Antonio Brown off of waivers, which ended their pursuit of Brown.

This seems like such an odd move for the Seahawks. Why would they want anything to do with Brown? He’s nothing but a distraction, and has been accused of sexual misconduct.

After flaming out with the Raiders and Patriots, I’m pretty sure he’s made it crystal clear he’s not a guy you want in your locker room.

He also is potentially facing a suspension from the NFL over the sexual misconduct claims. If he gets signed, you’re risking whether or not he is even eligible to play.

The Seahawks are a good team. The last thing they need to be dealing with is a problem in the locker room. Russell Wilson might have wanted him, but it still wouldn’t have been smart to sign him.

I’d rather play with a little less talent on the field than deal with a guy who is off the walls.

The honest truth of the matter is that Brown probably shouldn’t be in the NFL anymore. The league doesn’t appear to want anything to do with him, and I don’t blame them.

Again, the man is a distraction. Let him stay far away from an NFL field.