Tim Tebow Will Do Military Drills Against Army Rangers For ESPN Special

Tim Tebow will find out if he can hang with the best soldiers on the planet for an upcoming ESPN special.

In a short promo released Monday for ESPN’s Annual Veterans Week Initiative, the legendary Florida Heisman winner is competing in physical training against Army Rangers at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

Watch the clip below.

Tim Tebow attempts military drills from ESPNFrontRow on Vimeo.

I always love debates like this. I can’t tell you how many hours I’ve spent debating whether or not elite athletes could hang with elite military members when it comes to the physical aspect. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Tim Tebow is one of the best athletes on the planet. Outside of his NFL and baseball careers, he is a freak of nature just from a physical standpoint.

Can he hang with Army Rangers? It looks like we’re going to find out Thursday at 8:00 EST when it airs on ESPN2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Tebow (@timtebow) on Nov 3, 2019 at 4:23pm PST

If I had to guess, Tebow should be just fine when it comes to physical training. We’re talking about a former football superstar, and he’s still in good enough shape for the minors in baseball.

I’d be a little surprised if he couldn’t hang. Your average human couldn’t hang, but Tebow is far from your average person. Average people don’t play in the NFL and win Heisman Trophies.

Tebow also won’t be the only one involved in the action. Marty Smith will also undergo some military training, and Kirk Herbstreit will speak with soldiers at Fort Campbell about how training them like athletes has had an impact on the military.

All the way around, it sounds like a fun unit and special. Tune in Thursday night on ESPN2, and sound off in the comments with what you think will happen.