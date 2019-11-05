Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Amari Cooper Buys $250,000 Necklace

Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper dropped an absurd amount of money on a new necklace.

According to TMZ on Monday, the chain for the Cowboys star has 35 carats of emerald cut VVS diamonds, 30 carats of round diamonds, and 3,500 diamonds total. It reportedly costs around $250,000.

You can see photos of the chain below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriel The jeweler (@gabriel_jeweler) on Nov 3, 2019 at 5:00pm PST

I’m not the kind of person to tell other individuals how to spend their money, but I will never understand purchases like this one.

They'll never make sense to me on any level — $250,000 on a chain? Are you kidding me? I can rattle off dozens of things that would be better purchases.

In life, it’s generally not smart to spend money on things that have zero return on investment.

Is Amari Cooper a rich NFL player? Yes. He’s made more than $36 million in his career, and is due for a fat contract extension.

There’s no doubt he’s made some serious money during his playing days so far.

Still, dropping a quarter of a million dollars on bling seems insanely stupid. Why not invest in real estate or the market?

It just doesn’t make sense. Again, it’s his money and he can do what he wants with it. Just spending that kind of cash on a necklace seems insanely foolish.

Let’s hope he cashes out big time on his new deal if these are what his spending habits are like.