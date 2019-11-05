Angelina Jolie Gets Candid About Life Following Divorce From Brad Pitt, Admits She’s ‘Been Through A Lot’

Angelina Jolie got very candid about life following her divorce from Brad Pitt and admitted she’s “been through a lot” in the last decade, “particularly the last four years.”

“My body has been through a lot over the past decade, particularly the past four years, and I have both the visible and invisible scars to show for it,” the 44-year-old actress explained during an interview for Harper’s Bazaar magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper’s BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) on Nov 5, 2019 at 5:11am PST

“The invisible ones are harder to wrestle with,” she added. “Life takes many turns. Sometimes you get hurt, you see those you love in pain, and you can’t be as free and open as your spirit desires. It’s not new or old, but I do feel the blood returning to my body.”(RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

It all comes following her very public split from the “Fight Club” star in 2016, along with undergoing a preventative double mastectomy in 2013, per Fox News.

The “Maleficent” star also had breast reconstruction after testing positive for the BRCA gene and in 2015 had her ovaries and Fallopian tubes removed.

At one point, the “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” star talked about how it has been quite sometime since she felt like her old self and credited her six kids with helping her discover her “true self.”

“The part of us that is free, wild, open, curious can get shut down by life,” Jolie explained. “By pain or by harm.”

“They have helped me to find it again and to embrace it,” she added. “They have been through a lot. I learn from their strength. As parents, we encourage our kids to embrace all that they are, and all that they know in their hearts to be right, and they look back at us and want the same for us.”