How Do The Blackout Fires Impact Everyday People? California Rancher Chris Burgard Tells All

Every year, Southern California gets hit with Santa Anna winds that result in massive rolling fires. The fires burn thousands of acres and force thousands of people to evacuate their homes every year.

Unlike past years, however, 2019’s wildfires were accompanied by sweeping blackouts, and rancher and filmmaker Chris Burgard gave the Daily Caller an exclusive look at how the 1 million Californians impacted by the fires are dealing with such a devastating natural disaster.

