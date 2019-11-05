Conor McGregor’s Manager Audie Attar Denies Sexual Assault Allegations Against The Fighter

Conor McGregor’s manager Audie Attar came out swinging against sexual assault allegations facing his client.

McGregor has reportedly been accused of sexual assault by women in two different incidents in Ireland. One alleged incident is from December 2018 that took place in a hotel, and the other is from an alleged October assault in a car in Dublin, according to The New York Times. (REPORT: Conor McGregor Being Investigated For Alleged Sexual Assault)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Nov 2, 2019 at 3:24pm PDT

Attar talked with Ariel Helwani on Monday, and emphatically denied any allegations against the Irish-born superstar. He told Helwani that McGregor “vehemently denies any allegation of sexual misconduct or any wrongdoing.”

He also made it clear McGregor fully intends on fighting Jan. 18.

Conor McGregor’s manager @AudieAttar says his client “vehemently denies any allegation of sexual misconduct or any wrongdoing.” (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/sZjOL8gayp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 4, 2019

It should be interesting to see what comes from all of this. He’s facing two allegations of sexual assault, but it doesn’t look like that’s slowed down the UFC at all from hyping up a potential return.

It’s important to note that he hasn’t been charged in either case as of right now. If charges get filed, I imagine that will quickly change the UFC’s calculations on putting him in the octagon.

Until that happens, it looks like they’re full steam ahead on getting McGregor a fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Oct 15, 2019 at 9:59am PDT

This is obviously a fluid situation. Check back for more updates on the investigations and what the UFC does with one of their biggest stars.