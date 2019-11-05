Emma Watson Says She’s Single And Refers To Herself As ‘Self-Partnered’

Emma Watson wants the world to know she’s single and happy being that way.

I'm a huge fan of Emma Watson, and I think she's one of the best actresses in the game. Naturally, that always has me wondering whether or not she's single. Well, we now have an official answer to that question.

"I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel. I was like, 'This is totally spiel.' It took me a long time, but I'm very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered," Watson explained to Vogue Britain.

When talking about stress, the former "Harry Potter" star said, "If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you're not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you're still figuring things out… There's just this incredible amount of anxiety."

