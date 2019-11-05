Epstein Accuser’s Lawyer Defends ABC’s Amy Robach For Her Hot Mic Moment

A lawyer for one of dead millionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers stood up for ABC’s Amy Robach Tuesday after a newly released video showed her saying the network squashed an interview with his client.

Robach was caught during a hot mic moment, released by Project Veritas Tuesday, expressing frustration that her interview with Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre years earlier was allegedly killed by the network. The anchor said Buckingham Palace threatened ABC News after finding out that Prince Andrew was a part of the story and added that she “had all of” the reporting years ago.

“I’ve had this story for three years,” Robach said in the video. “I tried for three years to get it on to no avail, and now it’s all coming out and it’s like these new revelations. And I freaking had all of it. I’m so pissed right now.”

Stan Pottinger, Giuffre’s attorney, played a role in her ABC interview four years ago, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Pottinger took the side of Robach’s unaired interview Tuesday after ABC released a statement alleging that the story was killed because “not all of our reporting met our standards to air.”

“I thought she was spot on,” Pottinger said in response to Robach’s hot mic moment according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I think that she had the story. She and Jim Hill, the field producer, did a fabulous job. I don’t want them tarred by anything that ABC failed to do.”

“They did a great job. … Our client, Virginia, had a lot of confidence in them, and still does. She likes them, she trusts them, and she has respect for them,” Pottinger said.

Pottinger added that they had “been told by industry insiders that ABC had a reputation for getting cold feet on matters like this.” He noted that he and his client were “sorry that it never came out” because Robach conducted “a great interview.”

“I don’t think it does a great favor to ABC’s editorial policy, and their business policy,” Pottinger added.

Robach issued a statement Tuesday where she said that the interview didn’t run “because we could not obtain sufficient corroborating evidence to meet ABC’s editorial standard about her allegations.” She described the hot mic moment as “a private moment of frustration.” (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Arrested And Charged With Sex Trafficking)

ABC also said in its statement that it had “never stopped investigating the story” and has a team dedicated to uncovering the truth about Epstein, who authorities arrested on accusations of child sex-trafficking in July. He died of an apparent suicide while in a Manhattan jail cell on Aug. 10, although many have questioned whether his death was really a suicide.

