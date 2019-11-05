ESPN’s FPI Gives LSU Only A 28.1% Chance Of Beating Alabama

ESPN apparently thinks LSU has next to no chance of beating Alabama.

According to the network’s FPI, the Tigers and Joe Burrow only have a 28.1% chance of beating the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What a wildly disrespectful percentage from ESPN’s FPI. Who does ESPN think they’re playing? This is Alabama vs. LSU!

This is the vaunted Tigers vs. the juggernaut that is the Crimson Tide. These are two undefeated SEC powers, and ESPN is acting like this is some throwaway game in September.

Last time I checked, LSU has dog walked every team they’ve played so far this season.

Now, ESPN wants us to believe they can’t hang with Alabama? Yeah, I’m not buying it. I’m not buying it all. It’s such a slap in the face to fans of the Tigers that it’s a reason to riot.

We don’t even know if Tua Tagovailoa will play. If he doesn’t play, I’d put LSU’s chances of winning north of 90%.

I don’t have a dog in this fight at all. I’m just hoping for a good game. It’s all I’m asking for, but anybody who thinks the Tigers are just going to roll over has another thing coming.

Coach O will have his guys ready for battle on Saturday. I can promise you that much.

Tune in at 3:30 EST on CBS. It’s going to be a fun one.