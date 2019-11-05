HBO Coming Soon Promo Features ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Footage

HBO recently dropped a promo for what to expect in 2020, and it included some glimpses of “Westworld” season three.

As you all know, I’ve been on pins and needles waiting for new “Westworld” content. It’s arguably the greatest show ever made, and HBO loves making us wait a long time for new episodes. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

Why does HBO make us wait so long for new episodes of the hit show with Ed Harris? We might never know, but it’s just the way it is.

With “Westworld” season three arriving in 2020, we’re starting to get tidbits here and there. In the short glimpses, we see Maeve in a Nazi Germany part and we see Bernard with a big beard.

Give it a watch below.

I honestly can’t wait for season three to get here. We’re going to be out of the old parks for at least part of the season, and we’re going to be in a futuristic world.

That seems to be where we’re going to find Aaron Paul’s character. As for the Man in Black, I have no idea where we’re going to find him.

Last we saw the MiB, his fingers were blown off, Dolores had escaped but he was alive. You can bet every dollar you have that he’ll figure out a way to try to take control of the situation.

No matter what, I’m pumped to find out what we get in season three when it comes out in 2020. Should be an outstanding time!