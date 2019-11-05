Ilhan Omar’s Divorce Has Been Finalized

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar is officially divorced from her husband Ahmed Hirsi after months of drama related to her alleged infidelity.

Omar initially filed for divorce last month, and court records confirmed that it was finalized Tuesday.(RELATED: Things Are About To Get A Lot Worse For Ilhan Omar)

Omar was married to her first husband Ahmed Nur Said Elmi from 2009-2017, and aroused suspicions earlier this year when it became public that she had filed joint tax returns with Hirsi in 2014 and 2015, while still married to Elmi. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Explains Why She Thinks Trump Is ‘Terrified’ Of Her)

Omar’s personal life has become a source of intense public speculation in recent months due to allegations that she was having an affair with Washington D.C.-based lobbyist Tim Mynett. Public record show that Omar’s campaign funded $21,547 in travel for E. Street Group, where Mynett is a partner.