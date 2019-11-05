Jaguars Bench Gardner Minshew, Will Start Nick Foles At Quarterback Against The Colts

Nick Foles is back to being the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Adam Schefter on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Doug Marrone announced that Foles would start over Gardner Minshew after the bye week against the Colts.

Jaguars’ HC Doug Marrone announces Nick Foles is returning to his role as starting quarterback after team’s bye. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2019

I am ready to riot, and you should all be too. This is an outrageous decision. I’ve got nothing against Foles, but benching Minshew is indefensible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I don’t care how much money the Jaguars paid Foles. Tell him to count every penny while watching Minshew throw dimes from the bench.

How the hell are you seriously going to put Minshew on the bench?

We’re talking about the man who took the league by storm. We’re talking about the quarterback who put the fear of God into defenses around the league.

His name is Gardner Minshew, and he’s now headed to the bench. If there was ever a fireable offense in the NFL, pulling the American icon would be it.

The Jags don’t deserve to win another game, and Marrone should be shown the door. What a sad and pathetic state of affairs down in Jacksonville.

Rest easy, Minshew. Your time will return soon enough. As for everybody else involved in this call, I’ll leave you with the gif below.